Mayor Phillip Hass of Dalhart dies

DALHART, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the City of Dalhart Police Department, Mayor Phillip Hass has died.

“His love and dedication to the City and those he served will forever be remembered.” Says the DPD Facebook post, “Phillip touched so many lives and hearts and was able to bring peace to so many. It has been a pleasure serving with Mayor Hass for the past 18 years and having him as a close friend. Phillip, you will always be remembered and hold a special place in the thoughts and memories of so many. We know you have gone home to be with the Lord and will no longer have pain or struggle. We love you Phillip.”

This story will be updated as more information is released.

