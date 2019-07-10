Mayor Nelson to host summit on homelessness

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo and Mayor Ginger Nelson are hosting the Mayor’s Summit on Homelessness next week.

Mayor Nelson wants to address the issue of homelessness and discuss how we can move forward on eliminating it completely here in Amarillo.

The city itself already has programs in place, like “Coming Home,” which has successfully placed 40 people in homes over the last seven months.

The summit will bring other organizations working to address homelessness together and serve as a platform for our community to ask questions and get educated on the issue.

Mayor Nelson said they will also talk about statistics on the homeless here in Amarillo over the past year.

“We had $8 million spent in emergency room services for homeless people. That’s a gigantic cost number,” said Mayor Nelson. “If we can redirect those costs into better programming, better care for them on the front end before it reaches emergency service level, aren’t we doing a better, isn’t that more compassionate?”

Mayor Nelson will also address other costs to our community that we will continue to face until the issue of homelessness is solved.

Dr. Sam Tsemberis will also be at the summit, discussing his “Housing First” model, a way of getting people into housing, then figuring out secondary issues they may have, like mental illness, that are driving them toward a homeless lifestyle.

The summit is set for Thursday, July 18 at the Amarillo Globe-News Center for the Performing Arts. It begins at 8 a.m. and is free to get in, but you do have to reserve your ticket online ahead of time.