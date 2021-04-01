Mayor Nelson: No residency requirement at Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson said citizens have been contacting her concerning recent reports of Mexican Nationals flying to Amarillo to receive vaccinations.

Mayor Nelson responded on Facebook saying “We operate our vaccination program under the guidelines provided by the state which do not permit us to deny a vaccine to anyone based on residency.”

Mayor Nelson’s post continues “Our vaccination program has been hailed as one of the best in the country, with well over 90% going to area residents.”

The full post can be found below.