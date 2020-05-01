Mayor Nelson asks everyone to join her in Day of Prayer Sunday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is asking people to join her in a day of prayer Sunday.

She says she trusts our state and federal leadership, but her trust goes beyond that.

“Most of all my trust is in God,” Nelson said. “And I am praying, and I am asking for his blessing over our city. And many of you know that my faith is in Jesus. And that’s my personal faith, not my statement as an elected official.”

She asks that anyone who shares her faith to pray Sunday as our community faces this coronarivus challenge.

“So I ask you Amarillo, if you would lean in, those of you who share my faith, lean in, and let’s pray together that God will hear our needs and that he will respond, because I believe he never leaves us and he never forsakes us.”

She asks that you pray for essential workers.

“Our doctors, our nurses, our hospital administration, people who are on the front lines of treating those with covid. They’re tired and they have anxieties,” Nelson said.” So I would ask that you would pray for them. I would also especially ask that you would pray for workers in our meatpacking industries and for their families. I specifically ask that you would pray for their protection, and you would pray for leaders of those businesses as they make wise choices.”

