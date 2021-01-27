Mayor Nelson announces possible City Ordinance change, speed limits on Soncy Road

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Mayor Ginger Nelson announced this morning on her Facebook that there is a possible City Ordinance change regarding speed limits on Soncy Road.

The mayor said that the ordinance is possible, and that TxDOT will submit to the Texas Transportation Commission in February if it is passed by the City Council.

Said the Mayor, “Many Amarillo residents and business owners who live and work along Soncy Road have requested slower speed limits on Soncy. “

These requests were made to the City and to TxDOT who are considering lowering the speed limit on Loop 335 (Soncy) south of 1-40 to Hollywood Road from the current:

Amarillo Blvd to I-40 from 50 MPH to 40 MPH

I-40 to 34th from 45 MPH to 40 MPH

34th to just passed 45th from 50 MPH to 40 MPH

Just south of 45th to Coulter from 60 MPH to 50 MPH

The Mayor said TxDOT recently complied speed studies within these areas that show the overall traffic speeds have dropped below the posted speed limits, and city staff anticipates the speed to continue to drop as development continues in these areas.





Other traffic factors up for discussion include the installation of a new traffic signal at the intersection of Soncy and Perry.