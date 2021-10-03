Mayor Ginger Nelson selected for Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson is one of 38 mayors to have been selected for the Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative.

The program provides mayors with world-class executive training and coaching to help deliver results for their cities.

“I’m very humbled by it, but I’m also very excited by it,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson returned to Amarillo this past week after a three-day orientation in New York as a part of that initiative which provide mayors all around the world with critical leadership and management tools to help them do their jobs better.

“It’s going to open doors for training, for education, for public art, lots of different programs that we will now have more support for, not to mention being connected to other leaders in other cities,” said Mayor Nelson.

Mayor Nelson said even after the three-day in-person orientation, the training will last throughout the year to help grow the mayors as leaders.

“We will have another day of training every month and that happens virtually, but I think the virtual classroom will be just as helpful to me as a leader as well we will start looping in other city staff,” added Mayor Nelson.

According to Bloomberg Philanthropies, the program provides an opportunity to share practices and learn from fellow mayors about the promising ideas that are helping to enhance the quality of life in cities around the world.

Bloomberg Harvard City Leadership Initiative has, since its inception in 2017, helped equip 158 mayors with critical leadership and management tools.

She added that it was great to sit down with other mayors from around the world to learn about their city and that they face the same issues that Amarillo faces.

“It doesn’t matter where you are on the map, every city has those same problems, so it’s great to sit down and share those ideas and I just came home full of hope recognizing that we have a great city and now we are just better equipped to tackle some of the challenges we have,” said Mayor Nelson.

As the initiative welcomed its fifth class this year, it consisted of a group of mayors from North America, Latin America, Europe, and Africa.

Mayor Nelson is attending at no cost to the City of Amarillo and the program is fully funded by Bloomberg Philanthropies.