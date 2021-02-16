Mayor Ginger Nelson releases statement about Code Blue Warming Stations

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Mayor Ginger Nelson said the Amarillo Code Blue Warming Station has been activated for over a week and continues to serve unsheltered people and their pets as the weather forecast for our area continues to worsen.

