Mayor Ginger Nelson issues proclamation for National Public Health Week

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced officially by the City, Mayor Ginger Nelson gave a proclamation for National Public Health Week to honor the frontline workers of the community.

Nelson announced the proclamation at the Amarillo Public Health Department’s walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Amarillo Civic Center. The clinic has administered more than 100,000 vaccinations since late December, and has become the model for vaccination clinics across the state and nation.

“(Public health workers and medical professionals) have one thing in common, and that is they care about the people that they are serving and that they are working with. I am so grateful for what they have done in our community,” Nelson said. “I am especially grateful for the leadership of our public health department. Just how much these folks have served our community this year is so vital. I appreciate you guys. Our whole city appreciates you guys, and I know it’s come at a cost. So if you know one of these folks or you know someone who works in our medical community, I would ask that you pat them on the back, give them a fist-bump, tell them how grateful we are for the service that they have given us, not just this year but every year.”





According to the City, the proclamation will also be presented at the Amarillo City Council meeting on Tuesday (April 13).