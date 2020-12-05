Mayor Ginger Nelson gives an update on Amarillo Civic Center

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Voters did not approve a proposed bond that would have renovated the Amarillo Civic Center, but city leaders said it still needs to be done.

Mayor Ginger Nelson gave an update on the Civic Center, and what steps the Amarillo City Council will be taking moving forward.

Mayor Nelson said the city is looking at different steps that the city can take after Proposition A failed in the November election.

Mayor Nelson said that she does not know if the misinformation of the tax rate increase of 39% had to do with “Prop A” being voted down, and said she expected it to be a closer race than it was.

She said she thinks that the timing of putting it all on the ballot in the middle of the coronavirus pandemic also played a role in the proposition failing with voters.

Mayor Nelson said a few options that the city is looking at is:

They will not put the proposition on the upcoming May ballot as they are respecting the voter’s choice.

The City of Amarillo may split the Civic Center improvements from the city hall and surrounding area renovation.

The City of Amarillo may look at public/private investment into the Civic Center.

As of right now, Mayor Nelson said they will be scouting the public to get a feel for what citizens want to see in the Civic Center before they tackle the project again.

Proposition A was a part of three propositions, with only Proposition C passing with voters during the November election.

Due to technical difficulties, we were unable to record the meeting with Mayor Nelson.