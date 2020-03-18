Mayor Ginger Nelson discusses COVID-19 with local business owners

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Amarillo restaurant and business owners met at Joe Daddy’s today to discuss with Mayor, Ginger Nelson what the future might hold with the spread of COVID-19.

Amarillo Mayor, Ginger Nelson, attended a Texas Panhandle Restaurant Association meeting today, where she went over what precautions were being asked of business owners to keep their businesses, and customers safe, while also fielding their questions.

Mayor Nelson while discussing COVID-19 with local restaurant owners said, “We’re trusting you guys, you know? Ya’ll are making good choices, and service our food every day, and we trust you.”

Throughout the meeting, Ginger Nelson discussed what The City of Amarillo is doing to keep citizens safe and, urged everyone to practice good hygiene.

Also in attendance, was Affiliated Food’s Amarillo General Manager, Douglas Street. Street discussed with those there, what changes Affiliated Foods has made, as well as what transportation of food looks like right now.

You can watch the statements Street made below.

All citizens of Amarillo can visit amarillopublichealth.org to get more information on what Amarillo is doing in regards to COVID-19.

