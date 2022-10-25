AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announced Tuesday that it has teamed up with the High Plains Food Bank for its last weekend of the season, giving half of its pumpkin proceeds to the organization.

“This is our last weekend of the Fall Season and we wanted to give back to our wonderful community,” Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm owner Larry Borger said in a news release. “So, we decided to sell the rest of our pumpkins for only $1 each and give half of all the proceeds to the High Plains Food Bank.”

Officials said that the final weekend of the fall season is Saturday and Sunday, with the farm still having “hundreds of pumpkins of all sizes and varieties.” This will also give members of the community the chance to help others during the holiday season.

“This partnership comes at a critical time for the High Plains Food Bank,” High Plains Food Bank Executive Director Zack Wilson said in the release. “Every dollar donated will provide 14 meals this Thanksgiving for residents throughout our region struggling with food insecurity.”

According to the release, Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm will be open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday. For more information, visit its website.