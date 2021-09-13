Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm set to open for 14th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announced the details for its 14th season, which opens Saturday at its location at 12908 Bell St.

This season of the pumpkin farm will incorporate more than 35 attractions for families every weekend through Oct. 31. This includes a maze with an Amarillo Sod Poodles theme, acres of sunflowers, as well as new attractions like a low ropes course and Storyland Trail.

Larry Borger, the owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, said in the release that other favorites from seasons past, including Fireworks Saturdays, as well as Pumpkins and Gourds of numerous varieties, will also be available to attendees.

Borger said in the release that safety precautions will continue to be taken to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We’re taking every precaution to make Maxwell’s COVID safe,” Borger said in the release. “Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the farm and of course, there’s plenty of room out here for social distancing.”

For more information about the upcoming season at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, visit its website.