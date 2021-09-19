Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opens its 14th season with new and old attractions returning

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The first day of fall is just a couple of days away and that means we’re closer to that time of year filled with pumpkin spice, jack o’ lanterns, and falling leaves.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opened its 14th season this weekend

Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm said they are always adding on to the farm while bringing back classics everyone loves.

Courtesy: Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

Borger said some of those new attractions include cornhole acres, s’more pits, and low ropes courses among others. This year, the corn maze is designed with a familiar emblem seen around Amarillo.

“We partnered with the Sod Poodles and so their logo is in the design of the maze and it’s super fun. We had Ruckus out here yesterday and he was the first to go through it and that was fun and we’ve had some airplanes fly over, I know, and they have said your maze looks great,” said Borger.

Courtesy: Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm

Borger added they see people not only from Amarillo but from all over the country out at Maxwell’s

“A lot of these surrounding communities come. We got people from Kansas and New Mexico and Oklahoma that just came here just to do this. Really folks from all over,” said Borger.

He said it’s hard to believe that they have been able to provide memories for families and to those in Amarillo. For 14 years.

“It’s just a neat place to make memories with your family and friends,” said Borger.

Borger said last year they saw over 60,000 people turnout for both the fall season and Christmas time and he is hoping for a great turnout this year.

Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm is open on Saturdays and Sundays starting on September 18th and going until Halloween. Saturdays, are open from 10 AM to 9 PM, and Sundays, they are open from 1 PM to 9 PM.

Ticket information is provided here.