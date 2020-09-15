Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opens for its 13th Season on Saturday

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s opens its 13th Season on Saturday, September 19 offering over 30 family attractions every Saturday and Sunday through November 1st.

“We’ve got our giant maze and all of your Maxwell’s favorites plus new this year you’ll find acres and acres of Sunflowers ready for picking and fabulous fall photos!” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.

Maxwell’s is also be introducing glass blowing artists who’ll show you how to make your own pumpkin out of glass.

Maxwell’s will continue Firework Saturdays that started last year. Those will be on October 10th, 17th, and 24th at 8:45 PM.

Maxwell’s is also taking COVID-19 precautions to make sure families stay safe at the pumpkin farm.

“Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the farm and of course, there’s plenty of room out here for social distancing,” said Borger.

For more information and times, you can visit maxwellspumpkinfarm.com