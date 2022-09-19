AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Organizers with Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm announced that it will open for its 15th Fall Season on Saturday, Sept. 24, and welcome the community to 80 acres and over 30 attractions aimed toward people of all ages.

According to the farm, the attractions are set to include a pumpkin patch and a giant maze, as well as a low ropes course, cornhole acres, a wagon train ride, apple cannons, farm animals, and more.

“We’re so excited to unveil this year’s giant maze design, which celebrates Maxwell’s 15th birthday,” said owner Larry Borger, “We also have a few other birthday surprises up our sleeves this year including helicopter rides on Oct. 8 and 9.”

Borger also said that another of Maxwell’s biggest attractions is the four acres of sunflowers, ranging in height from three to 10 feet tall. The farm also hosts food trucks and expects to put on three fireworks displays through the fall season.

Maxwell’s said that it will welcome visitors every Saturday and Sunday from Sept. 24 through Oct. 30. The sunflower fields are expected to be in full bloom on Sept. 24 and 25 and on Oct. 1 and 2.

More information can be found on the Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm website.

