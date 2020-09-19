Maxwell`s Pumpkin Farm opens for 13th season

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell`s Pumpkin Farm is opening for its 13th Season on Saturday, September 19, and is offering over 30 Family attractions every Saturday and Sunday through November 1.

Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell`s Pumpkin Farm said, “We`ve got our Giant Maze and all of your Maxwell`s favorites plus new this year you`ll find acres and acres of Sunflowers ready for picking and fabulous fall photos!”

The Pumpkin Farm is also doing their due diligence to ensure they follow COVID-19 precautions.

Borger said, “We`re taking every precaution to make Maxwell`s COVID safe. Hand sanitizer stations will be provided throughout the farm and of course, there`s plenty of room out here for social distancing!”

Maxwell`s farmland has transformed into 80 acres of Fall Fun where families can enjoy “good-old country living”, said Borger.

the farm will include a variety of activities including, Sing-a-long Hayrides that will carry passengers to the Giant Maze, Pumpkin Patch, and Sunflower Fields.

Maxwell`s is also introducing glass blowing artists who will show guests how to make their own pumpkin out of glass.,

One exciting activity is Maxwell`s Magic Carpet Ride, which is nearly 100 feet long and towers at 40 feet high! Guests can fly through the air on Maxwell`s ziplines or they can try their skill with the Sasquatch Paintball Gallery.

Maxwell`s Farm said this year their pass will run $15.95 per person plus sales tax and includes all activities except the Ziplines, Apple Cannons, and Paintball.

Food and beverages will also be on hand, a smokehouse will be there

offering Brisket, Pulled Pork Sandwiches, Chicken on a Stick and Sausage on a stick!

Some of the other activities that guests can take part in include:

Acres of Sunflowers

Glass Blowing

Barnyard Ball

Ziplines

Gigantic Jumping

Wagon Trail Rides

Ducky Derby

Tire Mountain

Sasquatch Paintball Gallery

Giant Mountain Slides

Pumpkin Jumper

Giant Maze

Hay Pyramid

Cow Train

Bunnyville

Peddle Kart Track

Trike Town

Steer Roping

Pumpkin Launcher

Those interested can find more information on Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm by clicking here.