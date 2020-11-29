Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opens First Magical Christmas Festival this weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm opened its inaugural Magical Christmas Festival earlier this weekend on November 27th. It is open on weekends through December 18 and every day until December 23.

The Festival includes a 30-foot tall Christmas tree with 20,000 lights, as well as various trails of lights throughout the grounds.

Santa Claus will also be on the grounds every night beginning at 6 PM.

Tickets are $12.95 each plus tax at the gate.

For more information, you can visit Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm’s website.