Maxwell’s invites community to ‘Magical Christmas’ opening Nov. 26; features nearly 1 million lights

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s is beginning its holiday season with a light show, opening on Black Friday, Nov. 26, that will incorporate nearly one million lights that will illuminate the sky at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have some country fun!,” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm and Maxwell’s Magical Christmas.

“We’ve made it easy for Folks to park their cars and ride to the entrance on our Grain Trains and take in nearly One Million Lights and displays with seasonal fun throughout our farm,” said Borger. We began Maxwell’s Magical Christmas last year and were blown away with the response. So, we’ve been planning all year how to do it bigger and better and hope families will come on out and get some Christmas Spirit Maxwell’s style!”

Borger further explained, “Families will be greeted with a 30-foot tall Christmas tree featuring 20,000 lights in

the middle of the Green Acres area. We’ll also have a 50-foot tall Light Tree with 20,000 pixels dancing with designs and colors. It’s topped off with an 8-foot, 3-dimensional star. Folks should be able to see the tree from I-27.”

Santa Clause will be at Maxwell’s Magical Christmas every night through Dec. 23 with a grand entrance at 6:00 p.m., and guests will have the opportunity to get a picture at no additional cost, and a new addition to the event includes a 16′ LED ornament walk through and a 9′ lighted giant Santa hat, said Borger.

Borger added that families will also enjoy many large Christmas displays that will light up while Christmas music is playing throughout the light show. The event will feature performances by area youth choirs and Amarillo Little Theatre’s show choir.

New additions to “Magical Christmas” include a country barn jumper, a new “candy chaos obstacle bouncer,” corn hole acres, and new Christmas gifts and foods, explained Maxwell’s. A hayride which families can ride to view lighted Christmas attractions was also added to the event.

“Enjoy Hot Cocoa, Hot Cider and Coffee too, ‘We’re ready for Christmas at Maxwell’s with so many entertaining things to do at your new Christmas Destination for Fun!” said Borger.

Tickets are on sale online here for $15.95 plus tax and fees or for $20.95 plus tax at the gate. Kids 2 and under are free and photos are free, said Maxwell’s.