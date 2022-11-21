AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Maxwell’s just announced its third “Magical Christmas” Festival is set to open on Dec. 2 at Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm, located at 12908 Bell St.

“We’re so excited to welcome everyone out to Maxwell’s to light up their holidays and have

some country fun!,” said Larry Borger, owner of Maxwell’s Pumpkin Farm and Maxwell’s

Magical Christmas. “We’ve made it easy for folks to park their cars and ride to the entrance on

our Grain Trains and take in over one million lights and displays with seasonal fun throughout

our farm.”

Borger added that “families will be greeted with a 30-foot tall Christmas tree featuring 20,000 lights in the middle of the Green Acres area.” The farm also has “a 50-foot tall pixel tree with 20,000 pixels dancing with designs and colors. It’s topped off with an 8-foot, 3-dimensional star. Folks should be able to see the tree from I-27,” adds Borger. “A walking trail of lights with a 100-foot tunnel of lights provides a perfect holiday photo op with friends and family.”

In addition, the festivities will feature Santa Claus every night as he makes his grand entrance at 6 p.m. while kids will have the chance to take their pictures with Santa at no additional cost, announced Maxwell’s

“Our 16-foot tall LED Walk-Through Ornament, 9’ Lighted Giant Santa Hat, 9-foot tall

Lighted Snowflake, and 9-foot tall Lighted Star are perfect for taking your own family

Christmas photos,” said Borger.

In addition, the festival will feature performances from area Youth Choirs throughout the season along with fun holiday activities including Apple Cannons, Jumping Pillows, Giant Jump Pad and more.

Maxwell’s noted that a Christmas hayride will be available along with a concession stand which will have brisket frito pie, turkey legs, kettle corn, and funnel cakes among other delicious dishes.

Individuals can purchase their tickets online for $15.95 or at the gate for $20.95. Maxwell noted that kids two and under will get in for free.

The hours of operation are Dec. 2-4, Dec. 9-11, and Dec. 16-23 from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m.