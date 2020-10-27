Mavericks Boys & Girls Club sites closed due to weather

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Project Manager for the Maverick Boys & Girls Club announced that all sites will be closed today, Oct. 27, due to road conditions and predicted worsening conditions.

The Maverick Boys & Girls club says they will notify by 6 a.m. tomorrow if there are additional closures – this story will be updated accordingly.

For more updates on closings and weather visit MyHighPlains.com

