AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo was named by Bank of America as the “2022 Neighborhood Champion.”

A news release from the Maverick Club states that it was recognized for its work in the Amarillo community by removing economic barriers and advancing economic opportunity.

According to the release, the Maverick Club also received a $50,000 grant along with support and an opportunity for virtual engagement training by experts in nonprofit sector topics.

“We have long supported the Club’s mission and recognize the meaningful impact their work has on our youth, and subsequently, the future of Amarillo,” said Ashley Allen, President, of Bank of America Amarillo. “Investing in nonprofits like Maverick is not just about capital support, but also connecting leaders within the organization to necessary resources and training to ensure these nonprofits and their leadership teams are positioned for long-term success as they grow strategically and continue to make a positive impact.”

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club said it aims to give community support and outreach in Amarillo, while also offering a wide array of programs and resources to youth and families. The club said its goal is to equip them with the skills to break the barriers of stereotypes and poverty and provides the tools necessary to become successful. They will use their grant funding to not only enrich current leadership with key skills but also restore funding to the Club’s tutoring program and offer creative resources to low-income families in the area.

“At Maverick Boys & Girls Club, we are dedicated to creating pathways to positive outcomes for our youth, and we strive every day to serve not only these kids, but their families, and this community as a whole,” said Donna Soria, CEO of the Maverick Boys & Girls Club. “This mission would not be possible without the support of local leaders like Bank of America, and this grant is tangible evidence of their commitment to the Amarillo community and its future.”

The Boys and Girls Club is the fourth nonprofit to be selected In Amarillo as Neighborhood Champion since 2019, with the bank investing $200,000 into these local organizations.