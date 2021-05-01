Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo Entrepreneur Club students open first business at ‘Lemonade Day’

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Students in the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo Entrepreneur Club learned valuable leadership and entrepreneurship lessons in today’s Lemonade Day.

According to Maverick officials, the students opened a lemonade stand at United Supermarkets at 45th & Bell and Raising Canes on 45th & Coulter. The stands are the students’ first business.

The Maverick students went through the entrepreneurship process of putting together a business plan, making a business presentation to secure a loan and performing cleaning duties as collateral. Maverick officials said with the money the students raised, they were able to get necessary supplies, perfect lemonade recipes, build the stand and promote their new business.

Students were able to learn valuable life skills, character building and entrepreneurship skills through the event, which was made possible by a partnership between the Maverick Boys & Girls Club, Happy State Bank, and Amarillo ISD.

Maverick officials added that Lemonade Day is a nationwide program whose objective is to infuse and empower young people to become community focused social advocates, business leaders, and forward-thinking citizens of the future.

