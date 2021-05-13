AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo has been awarded a $10,000 grant by State Farm’s “Success Depends on Me” program, to be presented this morning at the Club at 11 a.m.
Described by the Boys & Girls Club, “Success Depends on Me” works to provide afterschool and summer programs for K-12 students at the Club, and three elementary school sites. Noted by the Club, 82% of the students it serves live in poverty.
The funding, said the Club, will be used to promote Career Launch and Workforce Development programs and on the job training opportunities.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- James Webb Telescope prepares to provide new perspective from space
- WANTED: Danny Smith, wanted for ‘sex offender duty to register w/ previous convictions’
- Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo awarded $10,000 State Farm grant
- Vaccine passports and summer travel: What we know
- McDonald’s to raise wages by average of 10% across US