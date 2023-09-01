Amarillo, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo announced that it will celebrate its 90th anniversary by hosting an Alumni Reunion on Friday at 7 p.m. at the club location on South Lincoln Street.

Officials with The Maverick detailed that during the event they will proudly showcase their honorable past members, recognize their awards, accomplishments, and the pivotal role they played in The Maverick’s history.

“The occasion will also feature a display of memorabilia, providing a nostalgic glimpse into the rich heritage of the Maverick Club.” stated officials.

According to officials, The Maverick was established in 1934 and provided a place in the community to supervise young boys and encourage them to do good. The byproduct of that need continued at the current Maverick building, which has proudly stood since 1952.

However, 1983 marked a significant turning point for The Maverick as it opened its doors to girls as well. The Maverick said that it embraced a coed program that enriched the club’s vibrant history. Further, it credited its current Alumni President, Glenn Hedrick, as one of the people highlighting its historic achievements.

“The Maverick Alumni Association is proud of the direction and mentorship of Mr. Ralph Dykeman,” said Hedrick, “We are a group of men and women of great character dedicated to our faith and our family and individuals of strong moral values and an excellent work ethic. We credit Mr. Dykeman`s leadership in shaping us into who we are today.”