Maverick Boys & Girls Club hosts Halloween bash, Owens Corning gives $15,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys and Girls Club is holding their annual Halloween bash and getting a treat from Owens Corning.

Owens Corning donated $15,000, which will help the boys and girls club with expenses.

Before the pandemic, the Maverick was serving up to 500 kids meals daily, every day. 82% of those kids served were below poverty guidelines.

As of right now, due to CDC guidelines, the club is operating at 50% capacity.

“Consistency is one of the things we try to focus on. We try to make sure they know we’re a place they can come to and see the same people every day and they know they’re going to get a hot meal provided for them every day,” said Site Coordinator Chris Moon.

The club also partners with Kids Café to serve a hot meal and recruits volunteers to help with homework.

