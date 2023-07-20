(Editor’s Note: The above clip is a view of top headlines from the morning of July 20, 2023.)
AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo and the Amarillo Police Department are taking it to the hoop in a basketball match on Thursday evening.
According to a promotional poster, the two teams will face-off from 6:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Thursday evening at the Maverick Club located at 1923 S. Lincoln St. Doors will open at 6 p.m.
The entry fee for the event, the poster read, will be $3 for adults and $2 for kids, and a concession will be available for attendees to enjoy.
