Maverick Boys & Girl Club of Amarillo awarded $10,000

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Maverick Boys & Girl Club of Amarillo said it will be awarded a $10,000 grant from the Taco Bell Foundation.

According to the Maverick Club, on Tuesday, June 29, several local Managers from Amarillo area Taco Bell Franchises attend an assembly at the Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo to present a $10,000 from the Taco Bell Foundation to support youth in the Amarillo community.

The Maverick Boys & Girls Club of Amarillo said the funds will go towards academic enrichment programs, STEM, community service, and workforce readiness programs.

“We are honored to partner with the Taco Bell Foundation in championing the educational dreams of our young people,” said Donna Soria, CEO of Maverick Club. “The vision we share with the Taco Bell Foundation is one in which every young person has access to quality education and the resources they need to create good.”

The Maverick Club said it is one of more than over 400 youth-serving organizations that will receive a portion of the $10 million in grants presented by the Taco Bell Foundation this year.