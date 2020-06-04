Maverick Boys and Girls Club opens summer camp at limited capacity

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Thanks to a Phase II order from Governor Greg Abbott in mid-May, the Maverick Boys and Girls Club is able to host its summer program despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Despite being allowed to open summer camp Monday, Maverick Club CEO Donna Soria said the club is taking strict precautions to follow the CDC guidelines.

“Even before you even come in the building you have to have your temperature taken whether you’re a kid, a parent, or staff,” Soria said. “Also, before you leave. We’re social distancing the kids and keeping them six feet apart. We wash our hands every hour on the hour. We’re also doing a lot of education on what we’re doing to stay in compliance with the CDC.”

Because of coronavirus concerns, Soria said the Maverick Club can only bring in 60 kids a day, which is way down from the 300 children they usually serve daily.

However, just getting to see the staff and children is what is most important to Soria. It also gives the Maverick Club a better chance to educate.

“Sometimes we are with these kids more than their own families,” Soria said. “So we have a responsibility to be a mentor or an ear to these children and help them go through this scary time. “It’s very important that we have a conversation that children can understand. Sometimes guardians may be too busy, or not aware that kids are going through a fear. That’s why we’re here, so we can help during this time.”

To see what the Maverick Club’s summer camp involves or how to sign your child up, go to their Facebook page or maverickclub.org.

