AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The CEO and Executive Director of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo received national recognition for her work.

Donna Soria, CEO and Executive Director of the Maverick Boys and Girls Club of Amarillo, was awarded CEO of the Year in the Southwest Region by the National Office of the Boys and Girls Clubs of America.

Officials said Soria was recognized for working behind the scenes to open the Boys and Girls Club of Uvalde.

In Amarillo, officials said Soria elevated the club’s after-school program in an effort to meet the needs of families that work the night shift at Tyson Foods by offering childcare during non-traditional hours.