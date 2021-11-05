Matthew Hite arrested again, indicted on sexual assault of a child

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Matthew Walter Hite was arrested again and indicted on multiple counts of sexual assault, and sexual contact with, a child. He was previously arrested in November 2020 on charges of sexual contact with and solicitation of a child.

In the Nov. 3 indictment filed through the Randall County 47th District Court, the grand jury said that on May 1, 2003, Hite sexually assaulted a person who was a child at the time of the incident.

Hite’s previous charges from his 2020 arrest, according to court documents from the time, described an incident from 2000.

Also at the time of his 2020 arrest, Hite was president of the Amarillo Activity Youth Center (AAYC). MyHighPlains.com has reached out for comment from the AAYC, but has not yet received a reply.

