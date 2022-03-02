AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Women have limited options when it comes to hospitals with labor and delivery departments across the High Plains.

The pandemic has further limited those options.

Hereford Regional Medical Center is still dealing with the impacts of COVID-19. Jeff Barnhart, Deaf Smith County Hospital District’s CEO said that is affecting the hospital’s labor and delivery department.

That has forced them to start diverting women in labor to Amarillo.

“We’re probably about seven full-time nurses short. We’ve got the doctors here, we’ve got high-tech equipment, we just don’t have the staff.” said Barnhart.

Professor of Obstetrics and Gynecology at Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center, Dr. Teresa Baker. said the situation further contributes to the “Maternity Desert” in the Panhandle.

“In the Panhandle that there’s a maternity health desert where women can travel for miles and miles, sometimes hours before they can find an obstetric care provider,” she said.

Dr. Barnhart said offerings for those services can be expensive.

“It’s a financial challenge, you know, for smaller hospitals to be able to continue the service. So some of them, you know, may make the decision just not to do it anymore,” said Barnhart.

Dr. Baker said it is important for obstetric care to be close for mothers – especially when they go into labor.

“These mothers are in distress and if you’re having your third or fourth baby, and you go into labor, you may or may not make it to Amarillo before you deliver,” said Baker. “It’s a wonderful thing for those communities, but it’s a costly thing.”

Both Dr. Baker and Dr. Barnhart said even if local hospitals do not have labor and delivery – it is always good to have them there in an emergency situation.

“It may not be in that traditional setting, but we’re able to make that happen and provide that quality care,” said Dr. Barnhart. “We’ll move them to the ER and they’re going to get a proper screening exam. And we’ll make the decision on whether we feel like you know, they would have time to go to Amarillo.”

“It’s better for her to stop at the hospital and let us in the helicopter to her so that they can, then the whole team is right there with her,” said Dr. Baker “And they can transport both mom and baby to the to Amarillo safely, rather than them trying to, you know, fly down the highway and end up in Sunray having a 28 week baby on the side of the highway.”

Dr. Barnhart said their diverting of pregnant women to Amarillo was on and off, but things are getting better.

“We want to have our labor and delivery unit open. But we know that we’ve got to have the proper staff to do it,” he said.

Dr. Barnhart said they are working to get a few more nurses through orientation and said they will help them be in a better place. He continued saying they will not be going on diversion as much, but it will still happen with the staffing shortages.