Mask-maker make me a mask: Canyon woman making masks for people across the country

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Covering your face during this pandemic is essential, and one woman here on the High Plains is devoting her time to making masks for people.

Caro Evans started making masks for her family and her husband’s coworkers at Bell Helicopter. This turned into her getting requests from across the country.

She has made several masks for people and does not charge a dime.

“People just started calling, just from what they’d seen on my Facebook page,” said Evans. “I’ve been sending them to Georgia, California, and Indiana. Just all over the place. I just kept getting more requests and they said ‘would you make me a couple?’ So they’re all like ‘how much do I owe you?”

Her 17-year-old daughter and her husband are also helping her in her mask-making efforts.

