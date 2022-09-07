AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to documents filed in the Northern District of Texas federal court on Tuesday, a Maryland man was arrested at an Amarillo bus station over the weekend on a charge of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Fentanyl.”

According to the filed criminal complaint, an Amarillo Police Department K-9 officer was patrolling at the Greyhound bus maintenance barn on the 400 block of South Monroe in Amarillo at around 3 p.m. on Sunday. The K-9 unit alerted the officer to a maroon duffel bag in a bus’ luggage compartment, and during the following search, the officer reported finding two bags of suspected marijuana and another bag of suspected fentanyl pills. On the driver’s side of the bus, the officer also reported finding a white bag containing four bags of suspected marijuana.

Jason Scott Campion of Nottingham, M.D., was arrested after multiple law enforcement officials conducted surveillance at the Greyhound Bus Station on the 700 block of South Tyler, at around 4 p.m. Court documents said that Campion was searched and found to be holding a bag of suspected marijuana and two bags of blue M-30 pills.

According to the court documents, the M-30 pills altogether weighed 172 gross grams, and a field test for one of the pills was positive for fentanyl. In total, the weight of the suspected marijuana was 25.8 gross pounds. Officials in the documents said that they believed the amount of drugs is consistent with distribution, rather than only possession.

