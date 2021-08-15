Mary Lou Hazelrigg Braids and Fades event helps area kids get ready to go back to school

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Area barber’s broke out clippers, scissors and old fashioned elbow grease to help local kids prepare to go back to school at the 5th Annual Mary Lou Hazelrigg’s Braids and Fades event at Bones Hooks Park earlier today.

The event gave kids free haircuts, trims and braids as they prepare to head back to the classroom. Event organizers said seeing all of smiles and positive feedback from the kids makes it all worth it.

“I just cry when a kid walks up to me and say ‘hug me’, ‘thank you ma’am’, ‘oh, don’t you like my haircut’, ‘isn’t it pretty?’,” said Lila Mitchell, Founder of Mary Lou Hazelrigg Braids and Fades. “And it just goes all the way through me. This is from our hearts to them.”

Mitchell said this should have been their sixth year, but last year’s even was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.