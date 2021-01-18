Martin Luther King Jr. Day Parade in Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, a parade was held in Amarillo.

The parade started at New Hope Baptist Church and ended at Bones Hooks Park.

The parade saw members from all over the community coming out to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, including the Palo Duro High School Band, Amarillo Police Department, and Councilmember Freda Powell.

“In order to be the change, the change must start with me, in order to be the change, the change must start with you, we should be the change not just today but everyday,” said Freda Powell.

Tomorrow, West Texas A&M University will hold a re-enactment of the “I Have A Dream” speech.