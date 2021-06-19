Martha’s Home hosts “Fourth Annual 0.5K Slack-A-Thon supporting at-risk women and children

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home hosted its Fourth Annual 0.5K Slack-A-Thon earlier today at Starlight Ranch. Organizers said participants were able to navigate the course at their own pace.
Plenty of hydration stations and carb-stations were set up along the route, stocked with pizza, cookies, donuts, and other “healthy” foods to encourage them to finish the course.
Everyone was rewarded to some degree whether they walked, ran or crawled across the finish line. Live music was on hand featuring Forever Mac, a tribute band to Fleetwood Mac.
Martha’s Home provides shelter for at-risk women and children who have become homeless due to unforeseen circumstances.
