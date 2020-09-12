Martha’s Home hosts Annual Slack-A-Thon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home is hosting a .5K. No, that’s not a mistake. You read that correctly.

The .5K is a fundraiser that has taken place since 2018 and is meant to benefit Martha’s Home. The .5k has been labeled the ‘Slack-A-Thon.’

The race is being held on Saturday, Sept. 12th at the Shops at Wolflin Square from 7 to 10 p.m.

The Slack-A-Thon is a ‘race’ for anyone that wants to show up. The participants will be cheered on and greeted at carb-loading and cold beverage checkpoints to encourage them to keep going. The checkpoints will include things that you wouldn’t normally see at a race- like donuts, beer, pizza, and much more.

The .5K will be taking all of the city’s recommended precautions to ensure a safe and fun environment for its ‘Slackers’. Director of Development and Public Relations at Martha’s Home, Sarah Silva said, “Staff, volunteers and participants will be required to wear a mask when 6 foot distance from others can’t be accomplished. Hand Sanitizer will also be available at each Aid Station and any other tables set up where there is interaction.”

Once the ‘race’ begins, Slack-A-Thon slackers will be rewarded for their efforts every step of the way through the .5K course that will wind around the Shops at Wolflin Square.

Participants will get to celebrate their finish at the end that will include games and giveaways provided by sponsors.

Individual and Team Registration is now open. The cost to participate is $30 per slacker, $15 for kids 12 and under, and $100 for a team of 4 slackers. Tickets are available at MarthasHome.org, or on EventBrite.

A ticket link is also published on the Martha’s Home Facebook page. A Slack-A-Thon ticket includes all Aid Station treats and beverages, games and Slacker Swag Bags that include a T-shirt, fanny pack, and more.

Participants will also have the option to win some fun prizes up for raffle. In addition, tickets for the Opportunity to Win a country concert package in Las Vegas will be sold at the Slack-AThon.

Those raffle tickets will be available for $10 each or 5 for $40. The drawing will be held via Facebook Live on October 9th. All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home who provides shelter, support, assistance, and

second chances to homeless women and mothers with children.

