Martha’s Home hosting Fourth Annual 0.5k Slack-A Thon

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home said it is hosting its Fourth Annual 0.5 Slack-A Thon on Saturday, June 19.

Martha’s Home said participants can go through the 546.807-yard course at their leisure.

Along the route will be hydrating stations and food.

Martha’s Home said the after party will feature live music from Forever Mac at the main stage at Starlight Ranch.

The event starts at 5:00 p.m. at the Starlight Ranch, and the after party at 7:00 p.m.

To register visit their homepage, cost for an individual is $35, and $105 for a team of 4.

Race entries fee includes food, beverages, T-Shirt, SWAG, after party and concert. All proceeds will benefit Martha’s Home as we continue to support homeless women and women with children said Martha’s Home

Martha’s Home provides shelter for single women and mothers with children who have become homeless due to unforeseen circumstances. Martha’s Home is dedicated to using community resources to assist women with personal growth, education, employment opportunities, and successful management of their daily lives, while guiding them towards a lifestyle of self-sufficiency. Typically, at Martha’s Home we celebrate perseverance, hard work and tenacity but for this day, and this day only, we will celebrate those who like to slow things down a bit and only run if they are being chased.