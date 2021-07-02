AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Martha’s Home hosted a local NFL football player.
Montreal Meander attended a special reception with children living in homeless shelters.
Meander graduated from Palo Duro High School and attended Grambling State.
He is currently a linebacker for the Cleveland Browns.
“I love it you know to come back to my community and spread knowledge help all the kids in the community to figure out their plan you know to give back. Not to be the face of Amarillo but the voice,” said Meander.
Martha’s Home also invited children from the Downtown Women’s Center and the Domestic Violence Abuse Shelter.
