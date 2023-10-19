CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marsha Clements Art is hosting an event to celebrate the fall season. The art studio is holding a Pumpkin Paint-a-long on Friday from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

“It all started because I had a group of ladies from Pampa that wanted to come over and do a paint-a-long. So we’re going to paint a pumpkin which was their topic. They picked it,” Marsha Clements, owner of Marsha Clements Art, said. “But it’s a really seasonal item to do right now and so we’re spending the afternoon Friday from about one to four or maybe a little earlier painting a pumpkin on a canvas. And it’s a lot of fun for them. They are not artists, but they like to come and follow along. They end up with a pretty nice little painting in the end.”

Clements said it would cost $50 to sign up for the paint-a-long and that art supplies and refreshments will be provided.

“They don’t have to bring a thing. They just show up. I’ve got aprons, the paints, the canvases, everything ready for them, and even some light refreshments,” she said.

According to Clements, the Pumpkin Paint-a-long will be a place where people can relax and have fun while creating art.

“They will go home with a nice little painting and they can put it on a shelf or hang it on the wall, whatever they want to do with it. And I just think painting is relaxing and it helps you just get a little happiness. It’s just been a hard time the last few years and it really will bring some fun and happiness to your life,” she said.

“A really important part of learning to paint is to get those friends and have each other, help each other, and just have some fun and relax for a little while and get away from everything else that is going on,” Clements added.

Spots for the paint-a-long can be reserved by texting or calling 806-676-1733 or by emailing marsha@marshaclements.com. Clements said she doesn’t always answer her phone and asks you to leave a message.