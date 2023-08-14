CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Marsha Clements, owner of Marsha Clements Art, will be hosting “Painting Lavender” on Saturday at her studio located at 1608 4th Ave. in Canyon.

Clements said the paint party will cost $50 per painter and will last from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. She added that “Painting Lavender” is inspired by Creek House Honey Farm’s Lavender Fest which will also take place on Saturday.

“It’s just beautiful and I’ve painted it and then I thought this would be a good time to do something in conjunction with their Lavender Festival which is also on the 19th,” noted Clements. “So in the afternoon, I’m going to be painting a painting of lavender and honey bees and that’s what we’re gonna be doing in our class. It will last two to three hours.”

Clements said that paint supplies and light refreshments will be provided at the paint party.

“I have a friend who loved to do stuff like this and she’s been looking at recipes for lavender cookies, lavender drinks, lavender light refreshments,” she said. “They just need to be here and wear something that won’t be ruined if you get a little acrylic paint on it because it will not come out.”

Clements added that although people will be painting the same picture, each painting will be unique.

“Everyone paints and I just paint along. I’ll show them what to do and then they’ll do it. And then I’ll show them something else to do and then they’ll paint it. Everybody’s painting will be different even though we’re all painting the same thing with the same palette and the same everything, but it’s a lot of fun,” she said.

According to Clements, “Painting Lavender” is a way to make new friends, and being around original art has its benefits.

“Being around original art is very healthy. That’s why you see hospitals full of oil paintings and sculptures and photographs. Art is something that is really good for your soul,” she said. “Make new friends and have some fun.”

Clements said there are still openings for the paint party for those who would like to attend. She said spots can be reserved by calling 806-676-1733 and leaving a message, and also by emailing Clements at marsha@marshaclements.com.