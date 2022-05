AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to a news release from The United Family, Market Street United on Georgia is set to join the many local businesses that feature an iconic “Hoof Prints” horse statue.

The unveiling and ribbon-cutting ceremony, located at 2530 S. Georgia, is set for 11:00 a.m. on Monday with the Amarillo Chamber of Commerce and Market Street representatives in attendance, The United Family detailed.