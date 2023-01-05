AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family invites the community to its “New Year, New You” expo on Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8, from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day at Market Street, located at 2530 S Georgia St.

According to a United Family press release, the United Family aims to put residents on the right path with their new health-related goals.

Officials said during this expo, guests will be able to peruse a wide variety of food options that can help them on their new year journey.

According to the release the expo will feature all types of food ranging from Texas grapefruits to paleo cookies to honey chipotle salmon. Officials added that there will be items for sampling in the bakery, deli, and meat market.

“We have really worked to curate a list of items that we hope our guests will find not only helpful, but also delicious,” said Brenda Garcia, registered dietitian and health & wellness manager for The United Family. “We know many of our guests have goals for this new year, and we want to be there alongside them as they work towards those goals. Good food really makes a difference.”