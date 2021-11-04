Market Street set to host ‘Entertaining Made Easy’ expo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — With the holiday season approaching, The United Family is set to host its expo “Entertaining Made Easy” to all Market Street locations on Nov. 6 and 7 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The United Family said during the expo, customers will be able to check out all of the latest options that Market Street has available to make entertaining during gatherings easier.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see all of the ways our Market Street teams can take their holiday gatherings to the next level,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for The United Family. “Whether it’s the bakery or the deli or the floral department, I promise guests will discover something new that will be a fantastic addition to anyone’s holiday plans.”

The United Family said almost every department in the store will have their own items on display from artisan breads to custom party trays.

Market Street in Amarillo is located at 2530 S Georgia.