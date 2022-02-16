AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – On-the-spot interviews will be available from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16 to Friday, Feb. 18 at Market Street. According to the store, dozens of positions are open and ready for staff.

According to an announcement from Market Street, sign-on bonuses of $250 will be offered to all new food service team members, with shifts beginning as soon as this week, and a $500 sign-on bonus will be available to anyone who can step in as a food service department manager.

Those who wish to apply, said the announcement, can come to the job fair in person at 2530 S. Georgia Street, or text “MARKETSTREETJOBS” to 433-00 to apply. Both full-time and part-time positions are available.

Market Street team members, according to the company, are offered a number of benefits including:

Flexible hours

Leadership programs

Grocery discounts

Scholarship opportunities

Weekly pay

“Working for The United Family offers an abundance of opportunities for growth,” said United Family RVP Paul Evans, “We really are looking for someone to join our family here. This isn`t just a job for now. Every position in the United Family provides an opportunity for a real career.”