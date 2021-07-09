Market Street locations to host ‘Taste of Texas’ expo

LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The United Family is hosting its “Taste of Texas” expo at all Texas Market Street locations.

The United Family said local brands sold in Market Street stores will be present for their guest to sample while they shop.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see just how many products on the shelf are ones made by their neighbors,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family. “So many great things come out of all the communities we serve. There are a tremendous amount of great Texas products and we want to highlight them!”

A few of the items being sampled include Padrino’s Tamales, Opa’s Smoked Sausage, Not Your Mama’s Grilled Cheese, In-House Smoked Turkey, Rambler Sparkling Water, Poppi Soda, Market Street Texas Brownies and much more.

The expo will take place at all Texas Market Street locations on July 10-11 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.