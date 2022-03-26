AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Market Streets all across Texas will host its “Special Events” Expo at all locations on March 26 and 27 from 11:00 A.M. to 3:00 P.M. each day.

According to United, This annual event is an opportunity for guests across Texas and New Mexico to sample different products and see what is available for their next special occasion!

A few of the items that are included in the expo range from items in the deli to the market to bakeries and more. Some of the foods being sampled include bakery items like berry Chantilly cake, macarons, chocolate-dipped strawberries, and Texas brownies. There will also be a variety of deli platters of crudites, chilled salmon, finger & tea sandwiches, mini croissants, stuffed mushrooms, antipasto skewers, and more.

“This expo is really an opportunity for our guests to see just how many options we have for their next special event, with busy seasons like wedding, prom, and graduation right around the corner, we want to ensure guests know that we have countless options and products that will make their next special occasion the best one yet,” said Tony Crumpton, CMO for the United Family.

Market Street said guests can visit their local Market Street this Saturday or Sunday to find treats for everyone to sample.