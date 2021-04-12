March of Dimes donates tablets to neonatal ICU, aims to help parents

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Announced today by the March of Dimes, the nonprofit is donating Lenovo tablets to connect new moms in antepartum or with a baby in the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) at both Northwest Texas Healthcare System Children’s Hospital and BSA University Medical Centers-Family Birthing Center and Covenant Women & “Children’s Hospital.

Said the announcement, “We know the pandemic caused hospitals to shift to virtual under local Hospital guidelines put in place to protect the health of the baby, families and staff during the COVID-19 pandemic thus limiting in-person visitation. These tablets help connect the other parent and family members who are not able to visit so they can see the baby and keep them involved in the infant’s care.”

“March of Dimes is here to help moms and families through every stage of pregnancy and the NICU journey,” says Lisa Dillard, West Texas Maternal Infant Health Director. “We are grateful to the Perry Foundation and the Rushing Family Foundation who are donors of our Mom and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund and made this donation to support and connect NICU.”

Said the announcement, Lisa Dillard and Nancy Zamora, local MOD Donor Development Manager will deliver the tablets to Northwest Texas Healthcare System Children’s Hospital on April 28. and BSA on April 28.

The nonprofit said that State Mission volunteers preloaded the tablets with March of Dimes support content such as My NICU Baby® App, News Moms Need® Blog, as well as important video conference apps like Zoom and Skype. The tablets will also come with premium support services, donated by Lenovo, The tablets have a water proof cover that can be sanitized and reissued to multi-users in either the NICU or Antepartum Units of both Hospitals.

The tablets are one of several resources that March of Dimes said it can provide for NICU families during and after the pandemic, including:

NICU Family Support®: March of Dimes’ NICU Family Support program provides education and support to NICU parents in partner hospitals across the country. Programmatic services have transitioned to virtual platforms to provide important education and support, while maintaining social distancing protocols.

My NICU Baby® App: The My NICU Baby App® provides COVID-19 information for families in the NICU with videos on infection control and parent self-care, how to support siblings and options to connect with other NICU families. Learn more at mynicubaby.org.

Share Your Story: NICU families can find a supportive online environment with trusted information and advice, helpful resources and caring people who want to connect. Visit marchofdimes.org/online communities

Said the nonprofit, “This work is part of March of Dimes’ effort to address the urgent need for research, advocacy, education, resources and support to protect moms and babies from COVID-19 and the unknown future effects of the virus through the Mom and Baby COVID-19 Intervention and Support Fund. Learn more about the Fund at marchofdimes.org/COVID19Fund. For more information on how COVID-19 affects moms and babies, visit marchofdimes.org/COVID19.