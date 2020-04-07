March of Dimes continues to fight premature births with virtual walk

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – For many, it may seem like the world has stopped, but for March of Dimes Amarillo, the fight to end premature births is still going on.

“Pregnant moms can’t put a pause on their pregnancy. they’re still having those babies every day so they’re counting on us to continue to raise funds and support,” Carla O’Neal, Senior Development Manager, explained.

This year the annual “March for Babies’ walk has been moved online to a virtual campaign called “Step Up.”

“For 50 years we’ve had an in person March for Babies event and with social distancing, we have joined forces with an app called Charity Miles where people can record their steps and walk safely from home,” O’Neal stated.

Every step you take is counted and you never even have to leave your house. Your friends and family can join in the fun and help support your cause as well.

“People can support your fundraising efforts by paying so much per mile that you might walk or do a flat amount,” O’Neal said.

All the funds collected go to research and advocacy for premature babies and their mothers in hopes that one day premature births will be a thing of the past.



More from MyHighPlains.com: