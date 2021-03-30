March of Dimes announces local ambassador for the 2021 March for Babies

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The March of Dimes announced its local ambassador for the 2021 March for Babies.

The organization named 8-year-old Livi Barrow and her parents David and Colby this year’s ambassador family.

“Everybody’s pretty familiar with the good old March of Dimes candy bar..so you can come into any of our locations and pick up a candy bar, a little snack for yourself or the kids, and that donation goes to March of Dimes,” said Fernando Noriega, United Supermarket Store Director.

This year’s March for Babies campaign started on Friday.

United Supermarkets is sponsoring this year’s event.